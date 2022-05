KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fifteen-year-old Jason is looking for a place to call home, and is getting ready to turn sixteen. He’s looking forward to being independent and learning to drive, but he needs some help to get there. He loves superheroes, so we asked Kansas City’s own Just-Us League, 501st Legion 70th Explorers, and […]

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO