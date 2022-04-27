ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmageddon? Golden State Warriors, Giants and A's play in San Francisco Wednesday night

By Amy Graff
 3 days ago
FILE - A traffic disaster is possible in San Francisco on Wednesday with the Warriors, Giants and A's all in the city. The photo above shows pre-pandemic traffic on Fremont Street during the morning commute on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.  (San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag)

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors have a crucial playoff game at San Francisco's Chase Center, and the Oakland A's are traveling across the bay to face the San Francisco Giants , a perfect recipe for carmageddon — aka a doozy of a traffic disaster — in the city.

Ahead of the expected traffic mess, the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency released an advisory encouraging people to take public transit, and said it's increasing service to meet demand.

Muni will operate extra trains and express buses to and from the Giants and Warriors games. From Embarcadero Station, you can hop on a T Third or S Shuttle Muni train from Embarcadero Station to Oracle Park or Chase Center. From 16th Sttreet BART Station, you can take the 78X Arena Express bus direct to the Warriors game. Pre-event express shuttle service from 16th Street BART Station to 16th and 3rd streets will start 2.5 hours before gametime and will end one hour afterwards. Post-event express shuttle service from 16th and 3rd streets to 16th Street BART Station will operate until the area clears. A’s and the Giants fans can also take the N Judah between Embarcadero Station and Oracle Park.

BART is adding some extra trains to support more riders. "These event trains will be brought in when the games end," Alicia Trost, chief communications officer for BART, said.

Game 5 of the Warriors' series against the Denver Nuggets begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Giants and the A's play at 6:45 p.m.

It's not only Wednesday when sporting events are likely to create extra traffic. The Giants have three upcoming home games against the Washington Nationals: Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, April 30 at 1:05 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1 at 1:05 p.m. There's a possibility the Warriors could overlap with the Giants and play again in SF on Sunday, depending on how a variety of postseason scenarios shake out.

Driving and parking is likely to cost you if you opt to drive to a game. Private lots near Oracle Park and Chase Center can cost over $100, and SFMTA raises parking meter rates to $8 an hour near event locations during games. "These rates help reduce congestion and keep parking spots available in the neighborhoods near the ballpark, discouraging circling for free or cheap parking," SFMTA said in a statement. Get more information on parking here at SFMTA.com/special-event-parking .

For more details on transportation to Oracle Park visit: SFMTA.com/Oracle-Park .

Find more information on transportation to Chase Center visit SFMTA.com/ChaseCenter .

Comments / 0

NBA
