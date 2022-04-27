ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

By Ross Heppenstall
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most.

Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish.

Yet timing is all and goals from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree lifted Boro up to seventh - two points behind Sheffield United with two games remaining.

Middlesbrough moved up to seventh in the Championship table after a 2-0 win against Cardiff
Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree (left) scored the goals for Chris Wilder's side

Could the Teessiders yet end a turbulent campaign in the play-offs? You would have your doubts.

Nevertheless, those home fans with half-full glasses were hailing the win as a huge step towards the end-of-season lottery. Certainly it ensures that Paul Heckingbottom's Blades cannot rest easy.

There would be a certain romance to Wilder taking Middlesbrough into the play-offs at the expense of United, his boyhood club who he led into the Premier League three years ago.

Boro had lost their last three home games, but Tavernier made the crucial breakthrough in the 28th minute.

Wilder saw his side leapfrog Blackburn and Millwall after a win at the Riverside on Wednesday

MATCH FACTS AND LEAGUE TABLE

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Daniels; Dijksteel, Bamba, McNair; Jones, McGree, Howson, Tavernier, Bola; Watmore (Connolly 76), Balogun (Sporar 61).

Substitutes not used: Lumley; Peltier, Hall, Payero, Coburn.

Goals: Tavernier 28, McGree 53.

Yellow cards: Jones 88, Howson 90.

Manager: Chris Wilder.

Cardiff (4-3-1-2): Phillips; Drameh, Nelson, Denham, Ng; Doyle, Vaulks, Wintle; Colwill; Hugill (Collins 80), Watters (Harris 63).

Substitutes not used: Luthra; Semenyo, McGuinness, Flint, King.

Yellow cards: Nelson 27, Wintle 33, Denham 62, Vaulks 90.

Manager: Steve Morison.

Season at a glance

Captain Jonny Howson found Folarin Balogun, whose neat lay-off found Tavernier 25 yards from goal.

The midfielder steadied himself and hit a powerful left-foot shot which flew past Dillon Phillips.

Cardiff had two half-chances during the first half as Max Watters fired straight at Luke Daniels before Jordan Hugill blazed over the crossbar.

Boro made sure of victory in the 53rd minute when Howson intelligently slipped in McGree, whose low right-foot strike deflected off Curtis Nelson and into the Bluebirds' net.

Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Funky' Harry Brook is aiming to dazzle England selectors after making last-minute international T20 debut against the West Indies... but his grandmother - who was present in Barbados to witness it - had not realised it was happening!

Harry Brook's international debut came about in such unprepared circumstances that his grandmother Pauline - the only family member present in Barbados to witness it - hadn't realised it was happening. Scanning the dugouts at the Kensington Oval, she could not distinguish the 23-year-old amongst England's bib-wearing brigade. She was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Manchester City will not slip up in the title race as they have had Liverpool chasing them before and got the job done but the Reds will win the Champions League with Euro success, the League Cup and FA Cup still a massive achievement

Manchester City slipping up in the Premier League title race. Liverpool put them under huge pressure by beating Newcastle and though City were not at their best in the first half against Leeds, they got the job done. And without their best player in Kevin De Bruyne. City have got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He might have had enough after a year': ECB chief Rob Key refuses to put a timeframe on how long Ben Stokes will be England captain... as new managing director confirms plan to prioritise Test cricket

Rob Key has refused to put a shelf life on the Test captaincy of Ben Stokes. Recent predecessors Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss held the post for between four and five years but new ECB director of men's cricket Key does not want to place any expectation on England's 81st permanent captain.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: A sharp mind, brilliant with ball and ball, is ready to reinstate the old guard and pick the best England team... what's not to like about Ben Stokes as captain?

Lord Botham was in the middle of a round of golf in Northern Ireland when I called so he kept it short and sweet, unsentimental and to the point, when I asked him whether he was pleased Ben Stokes, a giant of a cricketer made in Botham’s image, had been appointed England captain. ‘He was the only choice,’ he said.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mino Raiola, football super agent to stars including Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Haaland, dies aged 54 after illness - days after posting a furious final tweet denying he was already dead

High-profile super agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness, his family has confirmed. It comes after Raiola - the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League 'are putting plans in place to sign Mason Mount' as Chelsea prepare for huge battle to keep hold of star man this summer... with Reece James also set to be the subject of bids

Chelsea face a huge battle to keep hold of star midfielder Mason Mount this summer, with Reece James also set to be targeted in the transfer window, according to a report. Mount has already established himself as one of Europe's best young midfielders, having impressed for both club and country, with 12 goals across all competitions this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

