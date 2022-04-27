Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise into Major Flood Stage by Sunday. Levels then continue to slowly rise through the end of the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 48.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 48.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 51.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO