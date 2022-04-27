ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH |Salute to All Stars: Taylor Stacy

WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Crime victims gather at Ky. State Capitol for day of advocacy. It...

www.wkyt.com

Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/28/2022)

County by County, Pt. 2 (4/28/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (4/28/2022) Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Focusing On The Stormy Setup. Rounds of storms develop this weekend and look to roll right on into Kentucky Derby Week. WATCH | School districts make plans to use money from new Ky....
ENVIRONMENT
WKYT 27

Lexington hosts clinic to help people clear their criminal records

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders are helping people clear their criminal records. The City of Lexington is hosting Clean Slate Lexington Friday at Central Bank Center to allow people who had run-ins with the law, a second chance by expunging their criminal record. Attorneys are present walking people through the expungement process.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Second driver licensing regional office being planned for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington. The state announced seven more locations for future regional offices in Henderson, Independence, Lexington (second location), London, Maysville, Mayfield, and Pineville. Temporary office locations will open by the end of June, with plans to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An Evening with Heather McGhee” on campus Thursday night. The event included announcements the foundation hopes will help close racial equality gaps in Lexington. The Lexington Public Library brought back their One...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Horse racing community mourns loss of exercise rider at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The horse racing world is mourning after exercise rider Callie Witt died Friday morning in a freak accident at Keeneland. The 20-year-old was thrown from a horse on the riding track just after 8:00 a.m. The horse racing community is tight-knit, and they all have the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington peace walk focuses on gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Franklin Jr. was 21-years-old when he was shot and killed at Duncan Park in Lexington in 2014. After his death, his mother, Anita Franklin, began her fight against gun violence. She brought community members and leaders to the park where her son was killed for what she called a “Peace Walk.” For the past eight years, Peace Walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Beshear clears way for cannabis research center to open at UK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has cleared the way for a cannabis research center to open in Kentucky. The bill authorizes the research center at the University of Kentucky. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of their legislative session earlier this month. Beshear’s review of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Reports: Keion Brooks enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. will look for a new team for his senior season, according to reports. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Brooks has entered the transfer portal. Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season at Kentucky. He had a season-high 27...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Supreme Court tosses challenge to Marsy’s Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled a law that creates more protections for crime victims will stand. The latest legal challenge to Marsy’s Law questions whether the legislation passed the proper steps to get on the ballot. Before that, the Supreme Court struck down...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Central Kentucky Church holds second bake sale to benefit Ukraine

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County held a second bake sale to benefit Ukraine on Saturday. Church members said they had a lot of people in the area request another sale. Their first one raised just under $150,000 for refugees. A group from the church recently...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is running for governor in the 2023 election. He will be running on the Republican ticket. He first made the announcement on Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant. Quarles has been the state’s agriculture commissioner for two terms. State Auditor Mike...
KENTUCKY STATE

