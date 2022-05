Shane Lowry is relishing the opportunity to bring his red-hot recent form to home soil when the 2021 Ryder Cup player tees it up in the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate, from June 30 - June 3. The former Open Champion from Offaly has been enjoying a rich vein of form in the 2022 campaign and came close to a third PGA TOUR title two weeks ago at the RBC Heritage, having clinched his best ever Masters Tournament result at Augusta a week earlier courtesy of a tied third place finish.

