Alabama State

Alabama man wins $1M from scratch-off at Florida Publix

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0R4j_0fM7psxD00

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Alabama man is one million dollars richer after purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Earnest Dillard, 47, of Mobile, Alabama purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2180 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million– the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

#The Florida Lottery
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
