Muskogee, OK

Georgia-Pacific invests $50 million in Muskogee paper mill

By Naomi Keitt
 3 days ago
The Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Muskogee is investing more than $50 million into the company’s manufacturing operations.

The mill has been a staple in the community for years.

“They have a long tenure with us for many decades and for them to now reinvest in Muskogee to the tune of $50 million, it really is a great thing,” said Jeff Underwood, the Deputy Director of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.

The Port Authority voted Tuesday to approve $500,000 in local incentives for the plant.

“That just strengthens that tie,” said Jennifer Rector, Public Affairs Manager at Georgia-Pacific. “It makes us connected in a way where we’re both looking to succeed for each other.”

Jennifer Rector says the focus is threefold with safety, reliability, and efficiency.

“It means that we’ll have equipment that is prepared to be safer,” said Rector.

“It’s more optimized. It is going to allow us to do our job better which means better quality, better reliability for the products that you come to depend on every day.”

Rector says a new converting line along with new technology will also allow the more than 700 employees the opportunity to grow within the company. Georgia-Pacific is the largest private employer in Muskogee.

“It basically sets the foundation for what we want to do in the future,” said Rector.

The money for improvements will be doled out over the next three years.

Tulsa, OK
