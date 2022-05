Anne “Annie” R. Boulaine, wife of Alfred Boulaine, departed this life on April 24, 2022 in Brooklyn, CT. Born to the late Theodore and Emma Blanchette in Oneco, she was raised in Moosup where many fond memories prompted her to visit there frequently. Educated in All Hallows School in Moosup and Putnam Catholic Academy in Putnam, she also graduated from Willimantic State College.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO