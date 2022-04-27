ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Couple Electrocuted Attempting Popular TikTok Art Method

Cover picture for the article"It's very pretty, quite frankly. But it should only be done by professionals." A Wisconsin couple who mysteriously died in "unexplained" circumstances were attempting a dangerous form of art made popular on TikTok, investigators have revealed. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, were electrocuted while "fractal burning" —...

