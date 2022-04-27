Linda M. Edwards

Penny Green of Barnstable, MA passed peacefully at home on the morning of April 26th, 2022. She will be deeply missed by her four children, Randy Green, Chip Green (with Tom Murphy), Tim Green (with Janet Green), and Molly Green; her grandchildren, Alan Green (with Katey Green) and Sarah Edwards (with Cody Edwards); her great-grandson, Casey Carson Edwards; her loving Sister, Sarah Novak, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-law, Patty Carson Green, her parents, Hal and Betty Tayntor, and her Brother, Charles “Boogie” Tayntor.
