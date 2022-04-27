ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Linda M. Edwards

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda M. Edwards, age 72 of New Britain, widow of Robert Edwards, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Linda was born Dec. 14, 1949 in New Britain, the...

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Anne 'Annie' R. Boulaine

Anne “Annie” R. Boulaine, wife of Alfred Boulaine, departed this life on April 24, 2022 in Brooklyn, CT. Born to the late Theodore and Emma Blanchette in Oneco, she was raised in Moosup where many fond memories prompted her to visit there frequently. Educated in All Hallows School in Moosup and Putnam Catholic Academy in Putnam, she also graduated from Willimantic State College.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Penny Green

Penny Green of Barnstable, MA passed peacefully at home on the morning of April 26th, 2022. She will be deeply missed by her four children, Randy Green, Chip Green (with Tom Murphy), Tim Green (with Janet Green), and Molly Green; her grandchildren, Alan Green (with Katey Green) and Sarah Edwards (with Cody Edwards); her great-grandson, Casey Carson Edwards; her loving Sister, Sarah Novak, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-law, Patty Carson Green, her parents, Hal and Betty Tayntor, and her Brother, Charles “Boogie” Tayntor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Clinton community to honor longstanding contributors Bob Bonci, Bill Marsh at latest Tribute Road Race

In Clinton, one would be hard pressed to find a finer tradition than the Tribute Road Race in May, a 5-mile event treasured by road running enthusiasts from near and far. It’s tough to find a tighter-knit community in Central Mass. than Clinton, where it seems everyone knows each other. And the Tribute couldn’t reflect such spirit any better, producing a quality race with a challenging course, all while honoring outstanding citizens who have long-standing contributions to...
CLINTON, MA

