Washington — In mid-January 2021, just days before President Joe Biden's inauguration, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to tell him some GOP members of Congress had privately suggested former President Trump should declare martial law, according to texts obtained by CBS News and first reported by CNN. Greene testified last week she does not recall whether she encouraged the president to impose martial law.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO