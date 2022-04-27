Bay Shore Park campground opens for the season Saturday

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Many in the Northwoods are gearing up for the ATV season to begin. In Oconto County, people are waiting for warmer weather to help dry up the trails. With Thursday morning temperatures hovering around freezing, some ATV club leaders say the spring is off to a slow start.
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- A former Shopko store will become the Fox Valley's fifth Festival Foods location. Skogen's Festival Foods announced Friday that it plans to open a grocery store at 800 E. Maes Ave. in Kimberly. The former Shopko store was sold at auction last month, with the winning bid listed at $1.75 million. An auction in 2021 failed to result in a sale.
APPLETON (WLUK) – It may not feel like it, but spring is here!. Toni Watry, owner of The Vintage Garden, shared some ways to bring spring inside!. The Vintage Garden is located in Appleton at 119 E College Ave. Their phone number is (920) 450-8085.
This year’s spring rendition of Parade of Homes, which runs through May 8, includes the Julian-Rodrock Homes Community of Terrybrook Farms. Now in its final phase, the community is highlighting four of its five distinctive neighborhoods: The Manor, The Estates, The Enclave, and Stone Creek with prices ranging from the upper $600s to more than $2 million. Maple Ridge, Terrybrook Farms inaugural neighborhood, is nearly sold out.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It wasn't what Kayla Palmer expected. "I was wondering what it was to be honest," she said. Enjoying a birthday dinner at Mangiare on Adams Street in Green Bay, the sisters were surprised to see this robot, helping out their waitress. "Both servers and the host...
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Fat Seagull in Manitowoc was quiet during the early afternoon on Friday, but conversations about Quay Walker were the talk of the town. Co-owner of the bar Scott Scheurell says having The Fat Seagull sit on Quay St. is pretty neat, especially following the Packers first pick of the draft.
