Green Bay, WI

Bay Shore Park campground opens for the season Saturday

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Shore Park...

fox11online.com

Fox11online.com

ATV trails still closed in Oconto County and across the Northwoods

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Many in the Northwoods are gearing up for the ATV season to begin. In Oconto County, people are waiting for warmer weather to help dry up the trails. With Thursday morning temperatures hovering around freezing, some ATV club leaders say the spring is off to a slow start.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Festival Foods to take over former Shopko building in Kimberly

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- A former Shopko store will become the Fox Valley's fifth Festival Foods location. Skogen's Festival Foods announced Friday that it plans to open a grocery store at 800 E. Maes Ave. in Kimberly. The former Shopko store was sold at auction last month, with the winning bid listed at $1.75 million. An auction in 2021 failed to result in a sale.
KIMBERLY, WI
The Kansas City Star

Terrybrook Farms reveals stunning new model row in The Manor for Spring Parade of Homes

This year’s spring rendition of Parade of Homes, which runs through May 8, includes the Julian-Rodrock Homes Community of Terrybrook Farms. Now in its final phase, the community is highlighting four of its five distinctive neighborhoods: The Manor, The Estates, The Enclave, and Stone Creek with prices ranging from the upper $600s to more than $2 million. Maple Ridge, Terrybrook Farms inaugural neighborhood, is nearly sold out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox11online.com

Waitress relief? Mangiare tries out Robo Servi in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It wasn't what Kayla Palmer expected. "I was wondering what it was to be honest," she said. Enjoying a birthday dinner at Mangiare on Adams Street in Green Bay, the sisters were surprised to see this robot, helping out their waitress. "Both servers and the host...
GREEN BAY, WI

