Bay Shore Park campground opens for the season Saturday

This year’s spring rendition of Parade of Homes, which runs through May 8, includes the Julian-Rodrock Homes Community of Terrybrook Farms. Now in its final phase, the community is highlighting four of its five distinctive neighborhoods: The Manor, The Estates, The Enclave, and Stone Creek with prices ranging from the upper $600s to more than $2 million. Maple Ridge, Terrybrook Farms inaugural neighborhood, is nearly sold out.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 56 MINUTES AGO