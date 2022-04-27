What to expect at this year’s Powhatan County Fair
POWHATAN, Va. ( WRIC ) — May is upon us, which means a slew of springtime activities is coming to Central Virginia, including the highly anticipated Powhatan County Fair.
The annual fair will return for its 103rd year on Friday, May 13, and run through to Sunday, May 15. Located at 4042 Anderson Highway in Powhatan (just 12 miles west of route 288), the gates will open on Friday at 5 p.m., and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Friday is the last day to apply for Henrico Virtual Academy
During the weekend, visitors can enjoy a number of attractions, including live entertainment, amusement park rides, exhibits, games, food and more. Admission to the fair will be free of charge to all, and visitors can also expect free parking at the event.
The event’s organizers strongly urge guests to purchase tickets for fair activities online to avoid waiting on long lines. The rides at this year’s fair are provided by Coles Shows Amusement Company.
This year’s fair activities will include:
- Helicopter Rides
- Petting Zoo and Pony Rides
- Kent Family Circus
- Antique Photography display
- Heritage Village and Camp Demonstration
- Total Terror Haunt
- Gospel Jubilee
Cruz-N for a Cause is also returning by popular demand. All guests are encouraged to bring food donations for Backpacks of Love and Feed More .
The fair’s organizers will continue to apply safety precautions with regards to COVID-19. Touch-free methods and strict sanitizing protocols will be implemented for volunteers and the public, and sanitation stations will be placed throughout the fair grounds.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0