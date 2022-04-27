ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

What to expect at this year’s Powhatan County Fair

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lts5u_0fM7o6eD00

POWHATAN, Va. ( WRIC ) — May is upon us, which means a slew of springtime activities is coming to Central Virginia, including the highly anticipated Powhatan County Fair.

The annual fair will return for its 103rd year on Friday, May 13, and run through to Sunday, May 15. Located at 4042 Anderson Highway in Powhatan (just 12 miles west of route 288), the gates will open on Friday at 5 p.m., and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

During the weekend, visitors can enjoy a number of attractions, including live entertainment, amusement park rides, exhibits, games, food and more. Admission to the fair will be free of charge to all, and visitors can also expect free parking at the event.

The event’s organizers strongly urge guests to purchase tickets for fair activities online to avoid waiting on long lines. The rides at this year’s fair are provided by Coles Shows Amusement Company.

This year’s fair activities will include:

  • Helicopter Rides
  • Petting Zoo and Pony Rides
  • Kent Family Circus
  • Antique Photography display
  • Heritage Village and Camp Demonstration
  • Total Terror Haunt
  • Gospel Jubilee
Cruz-N for a Cause is also returning by popular demand. All guests are encouraged to bring food donations for Backpacks of Love and Feed More .

The fair’s organizers will continue to apply safety precautions with regards to COVID-19. Touch-free methods and strict sanitizing protocols will be implemented for volunteers and the public, and sanitation stations will be placed throughout the fair grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQuK3_0fM7o6eD00
Photo: Powhatan County Fair 2022 poster
Comments / 0

