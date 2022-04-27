ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One wide receiver the Rams could target in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
With Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson, the Los Angeles Rams already have their starting wide receivers. It’s highly unlikely that anyone is going to unseat those three for a starting job in Week 1, whether that player is added in the draft or as a free agent.

That doesn’t mean the Rams are fully satisfied with their receiving corps. Sean McVay likes adding wideouts in the draft, whether it’s on Day 2 or much later on.

Here are five receivers the Rams could target this weekend, one in each round.

3rd round: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce seems like the type of player that would certainly interest the Rams. He’s 6-foot-3 and ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, a fantastic combination of size and speed. He used that to create big plays down the field, too, averaging 17.5 yards per catch in his career, scoring 13 touchdowns – including eight in 2021.

He has a chance to go much earlier than the Rams’ 104th overall pick, but if he slips a little bit to the end of the third, someone might have to hold Sean McVay back from sending in the card with Pierce’s name on it.

4th round: Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another big-play receiver, Thornton ran a 4.28 in the 40 at 6-foot-2, though he is on the slimmer side (181 pounds). One of the fastest players in the class, Thornton has the potential to become a really good deep threat in the NFL if he can learn to beat defenders with better releases at the line of scrimmage.

With better quarterback play at the next level, Thornton can unlock his true potential in the NFL. He does need to become more physical and stronger in order to make that happen, though.

5th round: Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Doubs is from Los Angeles so landing with the Rams would be a homecoming. He’s 6-foot-2 and has decent speed, though we don’t know exactly how fast he is after he was limited at the combine and Nevada’s pro day.

In each of his last two seasons, he recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving and averaged 14.8 yards per catch in his career, scoring 26 total touchdowns. He never had fewer than 562 yards in any of his four seasons and caught at least 43 passes each year, consistently producing during his time in college.

6th round: Bo Melton, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Melton has good speed after blazing a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash, confirming what he showed on tape while at Rutgers. He was a two-time captain in college and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com praised his route-running ability, as well as his ball tracking when attempting to make a catch.

He’s not going to blow anyone away with his physical traits, however, and he’s just 5-foot-11, so he’s not a big, physical receiver, either. Melton would be a nice addition to the receiving corps in the sixth round, working behind what’s already a deep group of pass catchers.

7th round: Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Weston weighed in at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds at the combine, and he performed off the charts for a player his size. He ran a 4.42 in the 40, posted a 40-inch vertical and a 135-inch broad jump, ranking among the best at his position in each category.

So why is he projected to be a late-round pick? Because he played at the FCS level and doesn’t create as much separation as you want a receiver to. But if you’re going to take a chance on a receiver in the seventh round, a player with Weston’s traits is the one to do it on.

