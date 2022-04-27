ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MSCHF and Tiffany & Co. Teamed Up To Make Participation Trophies

By Sophia June
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art miscreants known for subversive projects that toy with visual art and pop culture, are back with their latest project to make the capital-A art world raise its eyebrows. This time, their focus isn’t Mariah Carey trading cards or lawsuit-inducing Lil Nas X Satan shoes, but participation trophies...

NYLON

16 Skeleton Hand Tattoos For Your Next Ink

Everywhere you look, the goth revival is in full swing. It’s on the runways, in collections including those by Balenciaga, Rick Owens, and Givenchy. It’s on magazine covers: Kendall Jenner for Vogue Spain, Selena Gomez for Elle, and NYLON’s very own cover star Lily Collins. And Robert Pattinson in The Batman is the blockbuster tortured goth boy of the moment. TikTok is enamored with dark academia and gothcore looks that incorporate everything from Victorian corsets to chunky loafers and gothic nails. And celebrities such as Halsey and Phoebe Bridgers, not to mention the rise of the goth girlfriend with Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, are paving the way. Regardless of the time of year, you can embody the angsty, morbid style aesthetic — dark skies and gray clouds are by no means a prerequisite to dress for the dark side.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

NYLON's Guide To Atlantic City

Welcome to NYLON’s City Guides, your one-stop shop for the ideal vacation. Here, you’ll find the ultimate recommendations when it comes to where to stay, eat, drink, shop, and more for the world’s hottest cities — all tried and tested by NYLON editors. Read on for your ideal, NYLON-approved itinerary.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NYLON

The 6 Sandal Trends To Wear For All Of Your Summer Plans

It’s finally time to splurge on a nice pedicure and a pair of sandals (or three) to match. The Spring 2022 runways brought the best sandal styles to shop and wear this summer, from fisherman-style footwear at Max Mara to sporty slides at Proenza Schouler. To help prepare your wardrobe for all of your warm-weather plans, we’ve rounded up the hottest sandal trends for you to shop ASAP.
APPAREL
NYLON

The Three-Piece Swimsuit Is Summer’s Go-To Matching Set

Goodbye cloudy skies and snowy grounds! With the long-awaited warmer temps finally upon us, it’s time that we start shopping for a summer wardrobe. A matching set is the easiest outfit to wear in hot weather, so why not apply this style trick to swimwear with a three-piece swimsuit?
APPAREL
NYLON

Jenny Han’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Gets A Premiere Date

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the coming-of-age high school movie I wish I had as a teenager. It captures the sweet awkwardness of an age with a headstrong character who you want to be in a way that’s relatable, not aspirational. Now, another novel by Jenny Han, who wrote the novel upon which the movie was based, is getting adapted, this time into a series for Amazon. The Summer I Turned Pretty — a coming of age story for a time of the year that’s notoriously wacky — will premiere on Prime Video on June 17.
MOVIES
NYLON

Garrett Bruce On The Art Of Concert Photography

There’s nothing quite like the energy of live music, and perhaps no one knows the thrill of capturing that scene better than concert photographers. “A live show is sort of like fishing,” photographer Garrett Bruce tells NYLON over a Zoom call when prompted about the challenge of framing the perfect shot. “You really don't know what you're going to get.”
PRINCETON, NJ
The Guardian

Olivia Wilde was served papers onstage. It’s no shock to those in the business

The actor Olivia Wilde was discussing a forthcoming film on stage this week when she received a mysterious envelope, passed across the stage by someone in the front row. The contents, according to various reports, were custody papers from her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two kids. Wilde reportedly didn’t bat an eye after opening the papers, marked “personal and confidential”, but the incident sparked questions. How did the person who served the papers get into the event at CinemaCon, a star-studded film industry gathering in Las Vegas? And why did the person choose such a public moment to hand the documents to Wilde?
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

April 2022’s Best New Beauty Launches

Getting into spring and looking ahead towards summer, our beauty needs start to change. We want bright, sunny makeup. We need to have some oil-controlling skincare at the ready. And we must think about preventing our hair from getting fried by the elements. A few fresh beauty buys can help us go optimistically into the warmer months knowing we have some solution-based hair and skin products at the ready and a some fun new makeup to try.
SKIN CARE

