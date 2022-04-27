Milwaukee student missing from Mississippi college found safe

Investigators say the Milwaukee student who went missing last week from her college campus in Mississippi has been found safe in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday.

Kamilah Fipps, 21, was found unharmed around 1:45 p.m. and has been reunited with her mother and family in Richmond, according to the Jackson State University Police Chief Herman Horton.

Fipps' mother, Vickey Fipps, tells TMJ4 News she is ecstatic to have her daughter home safe.

"I'm happy to be back with my baby," Vickey said. "I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart."

Vickey said she is still trying to figure out what happened.

After being reported missing, Fipps was last seen on video last Tuesday leaving her residence hall.

Police say there was a purchase on her credit card for a bus ticket to New York. She was then spotted in surveillance video in Richmond this week.

The Silver Alert for Fipps has since been canceled.

Fipps is studying biology and her mom says after graduation, she plans to come back to Milwaukee to be a veterinarian.

