ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee student missing from Mississippi college found safe

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK6kl_0fM7npo600

Investigators say the Milwaukee student who went missing last week from her college campus in Mississippi has been found safe in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday.

Kamilah Fipps, 21, was found unharmed around 1:45 p.m. and has been reunited with her mother and family in Richmond, according to the Jackson State University Police Chief Herman Horton.

Fipps' mother, Vickey Fipps, tells TMJ4 News she is ecstatic to have her daughter home safe.

"I'm happy to be back with my baby," Vickey said. "I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart."

Vickey said she is still trying to figure out what happened.

After being reported missing, Fipps was last seen on video last Tuesday leaving her residence hall.

Police say there was a purchase on her credit card for a bus ticket to New York. She was then spotted in surveillance video in Richmond this week.

The Silver Alert for Fipps has since been canceled.

Fipps is studying biology and her mom says after graduation, she plans to come back to Milwaukee to be a veterinarian.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 9

Related
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi College#Milwaukee#Jackson State
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 76th and Villard, 4 arrests

MILWAUKEE - Four people were arrested when a police pursuit ended in a crash near 76th and Villard in Milwaukee Monday evening, April 25. According to police, officers saw "individuals from a vehicle involved in drug dealing" get into that vehicle and speed off, prompting the pursuit. At 76th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

59-year-old woman killed in fire on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fire on Milwaukee's south side left a 59-year-old woman dead. It happened late Thursday night, April 28 near 18th and National. By the time fire crews arrived the woman had already died. They say she didn’t have any working smoke detectors in her unit and they could have saved her life.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy