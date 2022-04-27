ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26.

A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing the road, according to police.

Springfield Police investigate deadly hit and run

Police say after hitting the pedestrian, the driver of the SUV drove off and was last seen westbound on Division Street.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Springfield resident Jerry Westmoreland, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officers investigated the crash and arrested a man with the help of the Bolivar Police Department.

Charges have not yet been filed against the driver of the SUV. The case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

