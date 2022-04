Day 2 update: We’re back for the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Liberty QB Malik Willis and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean are viewed as the two highest-rated prospect still on the board. Willis was projected by some as high as a top-ten pick, but he has slipped out of the first round. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB to go on day one in a QB draft class viewed as historically low quality. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team on the clock. The San Francisco 49ers currently hold the last pick of the third round to wrap up the second day.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO