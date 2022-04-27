ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Gallery: Softball crushes Bearkats in final home series

By Meghan Long
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo conclude its final home series the softball team defeated the...

KSST Radio

Wildcats Baseball Falls to Hallsville on Senior Night

Senior Night did not go as planned for Wildcats baseball. Coach Jerrod Hammack’s squad fell behind early to the Bobcats and could not recover, coughing up eight runs through the first two innings. Hallsville tacked on two more through the next two innings to lead big over Sulphur Springs 10-0.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KTSM

High School Softball Bi-District Playoff scores and highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 area high school softball teams saw some action in the Bi-District round of the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships this week. Some punched their tickets to the Area round while others look to get back on track after now being on the backfoot of the series. Here are […]
EL PASO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet beats Natalia to claim playoff spot

Poteet’s baseball team entered last Friday’s home game against Natalia with the knowledge that a win over the Mustangs would give the Aggies both the season sweep of Natalia as well as clinch their spot in the playoffs. Both teams entered having lost their previous game. Poteet lost...
POTEET, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston native drafted 8th overall pick in WNBA by Las Vegas Aces

HOUSTON – When it’s game time, Mya Hollingshed is in the paint and in her competitor’s face. Off the court, her grandfather would describe her as the girl next door. “She’s not your typical basketball player,” said Hollingshed’s grandfather, Joe Walker. Joe and her...
HOUSTON, TX
