Gallery: Wildcats fall short of victory in third matchup against UTRGV

When incumbent point guard and local star Katia Gallegos entered the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at Tulsa, UTEP had a major hole to fill. Head coach Kevin Baker decided to fill her void with not one, but a pair of veteran point guards to his roster. N'Yah Boyd, a 5-6 veteran guard who began her career at North Texas before transferring to Oklahoma State for a season, is the latest player to sign with the Miners. She joins Jazion Jackson, who played alongside her at North Texas and joined UTEP a few weeks back.
