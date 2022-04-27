ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Gallery: Wildcats fall short of victory in third matchup against UTRGV

By Taelyn Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dominating the University of Texas at Rio Grand Valley Vaqueros in...

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game was Texas’ first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971. UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters. The Longhorns scored four runs in the...
BASEBALL
KSST Radio

Wildcats Baseball Falls to Hallsville on Senior Night

Senior Night did not go as planned for Wildcats baseball. Coach Jerrod Hammack’s squad fell behind early to the Bobcats and could not recover, coughing up eight runs through the first two innings. Hallsville tacked on two more through the next two innings to lead big over Sulphur Springs 10-0.
HALLSVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

McLennan tabs Brock as new Head WBB Coach

WACO, Texas — The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees named former Baylor assistant Bill Brock the next head coach of its women's basketball program. Brock takes over for Ricky Rhodes, who led McLennan for 26 years. According to McLennan Athletic Director Shawn Trochim, nearly 70 candidates applied for...
WACO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Natives Earn Starting Spots on UTRGV Baseball Team

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV baseball players Jacob Sanchez and Isaac Lopez cherish their roles as starters. “Just because I have the spot doesn’t mean that i’m going to stop putting in the work,” said Lopez, a redshirt freshman shortstop. “Having all these junior college transfers...
EDINBURG, TX
KCBD

Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, Apr. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday, April 28. Bushland 9 Shallowater 0 (Bushland advances) Pampa 14 Snyder 3 ( Pampa leads 1 game to none) Levelland 13 Canyon 9 (Levelland elads 1 game to none) Brownfield 24 Kermit 1...
LUBBOCK, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet beats Natalia to claim playoff spot

Poteet’s baseball team entered last Friday’s home game against Natalia with the knowledge that a win over the Mustangs would give the Aggies both the season sweep of Natalia as well as clinch their spot in the playoffs. Both teams entered having lost their previous game. Poteet lost...
POTEET, TX
ValleyCentral

Fans react to UT versus UTRGV baseball game

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV Vaqueros baseball faced the UT Longhorns for the first time in over 50 years. The last time UT Baseball was in Edinburg was in 1971. Many fans said they got tickets to the sold-out game as soon as they could. “Actually it was four months ago cause […]
EDINBURG, TX
News Channel 25

UIL Softball Playoffs Pairings/Results: Class 2A

The UIL Softball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 2A:. Game One: 23-1 (Crawford advances) Game One: 16-5 (Valley Mills advances) Axtell vs. Frost. Game One: 7-2 (Axtell advances) Bosqueville vs. Italy. Game One: 3-19 Italy. Game Two: 8 p.m. Friday @...
SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Women Adds Point Guard Depth with N’Yah Boyd

When incumbent point guard and local star Katia Gallegos entered the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at Tulsa, UTEP had a major hole to fill. Head coach Kevin Baker decided to fill her void with not one, but a pair of veteran point guards to his roster. N'Yah Boyd, a 5-6 veteran guard who began her career at North Texas before transferring to Oklahoma State for a season, is the latest player to sign with the Miners. She joins Jazion Jackson, who played alongside her at North Texas and joined UTEP a few weeks back.
EL PASO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alarcon, Tigers in play-in game Friday

It was pretty clear during Martin's 7-0 win over Rio Grande City on Tuesday that the Tigers get a lot of their energy from two people: Azael Perez and Aldo Alarcon. When Perez is on the mound the Tigers are confident they can win. They had done just that in district play going 4-1 in his starts. With Alarcon, the left fielder set the tone immediately during Tuesday's win with a nine-pitch at-bat which ended in him reaching on an error where he went tumbling head first over the first baseman. "(I'm) always trying to look for...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX

