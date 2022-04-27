Open burn at Rapid City Landfill scheduled

(Spencer, IA) Crews have been working to clean up and investigate what appears to be a diesel spill at or near a state park in northwest Iowa. Trapper’s Bay State Park sits along the north shore of Silver Lake. Dickinson County Emergency Management director Mike Ehret says someone passing by noticed a shine on top of the water of Silver Lake and the smell of fuel. Responders brought in some equipment, including the county’s hazmat trailer to contain as much as they could in Trapper’s Bay and try and keep any more from getting into the bay itself. An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation isn’t done, but the spill may have happened when an above-ground storage tank was overfilled. Trapper’s Bay State Park was established in 1933 and has a picnic shelter that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

