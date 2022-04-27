ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Area

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was fatally shot Wednesday in the south Los Angeles area, authorities said. The shooting was reported about...

