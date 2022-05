The Seahawks have their offensive tackle of the future in Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, who Seattle selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Charles enjoyed a standout career for the Bulldogs, which culminated in him earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 in his redshirt-sophomore season before entering the draft and being taken in the top 10. And the man who coached Cross during his two years starting for Mississippi State is Mike Leach, the former WSU Cougars head coach who moved out east ahead of the 2020 season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO