DNR seeking tips after bald eagle fatally shot in Fredonia

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public's help to find the person who shot and killed a bald eagle near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.

According to the DNR, wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia on Sunday around 4 p.m.

Wardens were able to transport the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitator. The bird was euthanized due to the severity of the injuries. An X-ray showed a bullet embedded in the eagle's body cavity.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The DNR is asking for any and all tips that may be useful in identifying the responsible party or parties. Please reference "Washington County Eagle" when reporting. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip