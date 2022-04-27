ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Hospital grant expanding healthcare education in Springfield schools

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqbgh_0fM7lki700

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Four schools in the Springfield Public School District will be able to expand their healthcare education programs soon thanks to a grant from the Springfield Memorial Foundation.

The grant will expand a hands-on STEM learning program, Project lead the Way, into Franklin, Grant and Washington Middle Schools. Previously available at only Jefferson Middle School, this program uses curriculum focused on student career pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical/health sciences.

“PLTW students tend to be better prepared for post-secondary studies and are more likely to consider careers as health care providers, scientists, technology experts and engineers than their non-PLTW peers,” said Lance Thurman, executive director for secondary programs and planning for District 186. “By expanding these innovative programs, we are setting up students for success in careers that are in high demand locally. That, ultimately, helps our community thrive.”

In addition, the grant will provide a 3D anatomy table at Southeast High School. The table will provide a life-sized “virtual cadaver” that allows students to examine tissues, cells and organs. The table is described by its distributor as being the most technologically-advanced anatomy visualization system on the market, a virtual library of both human and animal cadavers and a tool for examination of CT or MRI scans.

This kind of table is more common at medical schools and higher education institutions, with high school students often being left out of using it.

“This is a major win for the students and teachers of Southeast High School’s Health Science Academy,” Thurman said. “[The Anatomage table] gives our students access to technology they may not otherwise encounter. That kind of early exposure is crucial in sparking interest and preparing students to confidently take next steps after high school.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications now open for city program offering $500 a month to low-income families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Applications are open for a new city program meant to bring relief to Chicago families hit hardest through the pandemic. It's one part of Chicago's recovery plan to help communities bounce back.The city's so-called "Chicago Resilient Communities" pilot program will offer $500 monthly payments to roughly 5,000 low-income families for one year.The City Council approved the $31.5 million guaranteed basic income program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022. It is being funded from the nearly $2 billion in federal COVID relief funding the city received.Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said there...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Higher Education#Hospital#Medical Schools#Franklin#Washington Middle Schools#Jefferson Middle School#Pltw#Southeast High School#Mri
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

ISP investigating in-custody death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an in-custody death at the Morgan County jail in Jacksonville, Illinois. On Monday, ISP was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. According to officers, Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found a male inmate, 40-year-old Brian Downs, in […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCIA

Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday. Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
WCIA

Mother of pregnant woman shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: The Historic Five Mile House Foundation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Even though the 1800’s are years behind us, the knowledge from that time period can still benefit our futures. Including for the youth, something kids in Coles County experienced. Two groups of Jefferson Elementary School students took a field trip back in time, seeing how life used to be. On Wednesday, […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Crews called to 2-vehicle crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday. It happened near West Beech and North Wright streets. One of the vehicles was seen on its side in a yard. There were several ambulances on scene. However, there is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy