Moneta home damaged after tree falls on house

One person is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 at the Exit 245 ramp in Rockingham County reported at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-81 when it exited onto the 245 ramp. The tractor-trailer stopped in the travel lane due to traffic when a southbound sedan rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO