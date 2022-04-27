Moneta home damaged after tree falls on house

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning, according to Covington City Public Schools. The bus carrying students to Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School was involved in what the district says was “a minor traffic accident” about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Madison Street and South Carolton Drive. Another driver collided with the front-end of the bus, according to the school district.
Comments / 0