Los Angeles, CA

Fire Damages Boyle Heights Duplex

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire damaged a duplex in Boyle Heights Wednesday, but no one...

mynewsla.com

KTLA

2 killed in South L.A. crash involving group of street racers

Two people were killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a pole on a South Los Angeles freeway, California Highway Patrol investigators said. The vehicle is believed to have been traveling in a group of illegal street racers when the crash happened, CHP said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. on the […]
ACCIDENTS
Santa Clarita Radio

Bicyclist Dead In Fatal Santa Clarita Traffic Collision

One person on a bicycle has been reported to have died Saturday as a result of an accident with a vehicle in the Angeles National Forest near Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a bicyclist and a car on the 21000 block of Sand Canyon Road in the Angeles Forest, according to spokesperson Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Young boy found in Paramount homeless encampment; parents sought

Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning. The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways. He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon. "The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.
PARAMOUNT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Leobardo Estrada Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Arrow Highway [San Dimas, CA]

Motorcycle Accident on 57 Freeway Left One Fatality. The incident happened at around 12:36 a.m. on Orange (57) Freeway and Arrow Highway. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about the crash. According to reports, the vehicle veered towards the left and sideswiped the divider wall.
SAN DIMAS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Female Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on Harbor Avenue [Long Beach, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Coast Highway. Officers responded to the scene around 11:35 p.m., in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls. For reasons unknown, the driver of a westbound 2002 Toyota Avalon hit the woman inside the marked...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Westmont shooting leaves man dead: LASD

A man was fatally shot in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, officials said. The victim, whose name and age were not released, was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 2100 block of West 108th Street just after 11 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
WESTMONT, CA
KTLA

Arrests made in Encino burglary, shooting that left 80-year-old man dead

Two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March burglary that ended with the home’s 80-year-old owner being shot and killed. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that 42-year-old Timothy Kirkpatrick and 48-year-old Hakop Keloyan were arrested during the service of search warrants in Simi Valley and Sherman Oaks. The two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. funeral home director left remains of 11 people to rot: Prosecutor

A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen. The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures […]

