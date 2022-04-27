ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Today in Food Commerce: Mondelēz Argues Against Inflation Concerns; Restaurants Tap Robotic Delivery

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in food commerce, snack and confectionery giant Mondelēz sees grocery spending remain high in the face of inflation, and restaurants use robots to meet delivery demand. Plus, Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed, argues for the importance of staying in stock in online grocery. When it comes...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Amazon launches $1 billion fund to make workers' lives less miserable and fix the supply chain

Amazon has launched a new $1 billion fund to invest in companies that will make delivery faster, further automate warehouses and, ideally, improve worker safety. The new fund's first round of investment includes Modjoul, a wearable safety technology company that's main product is a belt that gathers biomechanical data on workers and is intended to reduce musculoskeletal injuries for warehouse workers. In addition, Amazon used the fund to invest in several robotics companies that make walking robots, robotic arms and other automated technologies for warehouses.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Chipotle: Automation Helps QSRs Keep Digital, On-Site Diners Well Served

The pivot to digital channels during the pandemic enabled quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual chains not only to survive the global health crisis, but to thrive in its aftermath. In fact, online spending at some restaurants increased nearly 200% within the first few months of the pandemic’s onset, and many restaurants are now facing a whole new struggle as digital ordering and delivery show no signs of waning two years into the crisis while restaurants welcome back in-house dining.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Robot#Mondel Z International#Europe#Food Drink#Food Commerce#Io#Etailer Boxed
TechCrunch

Eurora raises $40M for its AI-based system to automate EU e-commerce shipping compliance

Today, a startup out of Estonia called Eurora that’s built an AI-based system to help ease all of this along more smoothly in the EU region is announcing $40 million (£31 million) in funding as it finds a lot of traction for its solution, with more than 200 paying customers globally. Those numbers are projected to go up: in Europe alone, by 2026 there will be more than 260 billion parcels delivered annually.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
freightwaves.com

Amazon Freight now offers money back through American Express

You’ve heard of cash back for groceries or restaurants, but what about cash back for freight? That’s exactly what Amazon Freight is doing through a partnership with American Express. The new offering will give freight brokers and forwarders 3% or 5% back on every load they book through the company’s trucking arm.
INDUSTRY
dot.LA

Chipotle Unveils New $50 Million Food Tech Venture Fund

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday..
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

HelloFresh Sees Pandemic Cooking Habits Continuing Into the Future

Contagion concerns may have subsided considerably, but many consumers are holding onto their cooking-at-home habits. In a call with analysts Thursday (April 28) discussing multinational meal kit company HelloFresh’s first-quarter 2022 earnings results, Founder and CEO Dominik Richter argued that at-home cooking is a “very sticky category,” adding that it is “here to stay.”
RETAIL
Phys.org

Simple changes could deliver greener future for booming food delivery industry

The booming food delivery sector can contribute to net-zero carbon targets by making simple changes to ordering platforms, according to a new study. Researchers found that prompting consumers to think about their menu choices before they were "nudged" increased the effectiveness of the nudge by 30%. In an experimental setting,...
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Virgin Money Digital Bank Adds Savings Lockbox to Australian Accounts

Virgin Money is expanding its digital bank by introducing a new savings feature in Australia, which will be called Lock Saver feature, a report said Thursday (April 28). The feature was reportedly designed off “extensive customer research.” A study by the company found that 70% of Australian households had saved toward a medium- to long-term goal in the last six months, though less than a third stayed within their budget or spending allowance.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Amid staffing challenges, some businesses look to invest in equipment

Tomorrow, we’ll get a read on how much the economy has been growing so far this year as measured by Gross Domestic Product. The report will shed light on whether inflation has been slowing down consumer spending. It’ll also tell us about business spending and how much businesses are investing in their own operations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
freightwaves.com

Avoiding supply chain disruption

The freight and logistics industry has witnessed a massive transformation over the past two years through disruption of the supply chain — with labor shortages and shutdowns. Last year, freight rates spiked as many shipping companies and logistics providers struggled to maintain in the midst of rising trade volume,...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

American Express, Billtrust Partner on Virtual Card Payments

American Express and accounts receivable automation firm Billtrust are working together to make it easier for suppliers to accept payments made through American Express virtual cards, the companies announced. "With this integration, suppliers will have the ability to automate and accelerate virtual card payments from customers while receiving a real-time...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How Brands Fuel ‘Culture of Abuse’ at India’s Factories

Click here to read the full article. Female garment workers are subjected to sexually charged harassment and abuse in India’s garment factories every day, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSri Lanka's Biggest Garment Maker Dismisses 'Inflammatory' AccusationsWhy Amazon Could Benefit From Reliance-Future Group MeltdownCan Shein Go Green? Experts Dissect its First-Ever CSR ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
pymnts

Onion Global Launches B2B Product Sourcing Service Platform

Chinese lifestyle brand platform Onion Global has launched “Hoomuch,” a service platform that provides tools and business support for B2B customers. “As part of Onion Global’s Supply-to-Business (STB) strategy, the launch of Hoomuch underscores its commitment to expanding its B2B customer base by offering an integrated service solution for product sourcing, product supply, and brand management services,” the company said in a Friday (April 29) news release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy