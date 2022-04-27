Today in Food Commerce: Mondelēz Argues Against Inflation Concerns; Restaurants Tap Robotic Delivery

Click here to read the full article. Female garment workers are subjected to sexually charged harassment and abuse in India’s garment factories every day, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSri Lanka's Biggest Garment Maker Dismisses 'Inflammatory' AccusationsWhy Amazon Could Benefit From Reliance-Future Group MeltdownCan Shein Go Green? Experts Dissect its First-Ever CSR ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO