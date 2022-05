Rent prices are soaring nationwide. Yet at least two Republican governors have turned down more federal assistance for struggling tenants. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said last Friday that while his state could receive up to $146 million in new federal rent relief, Arkansas will utilize no more than about $60 million of those funds for housing stability programs that could include rental relief, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO