‘I can go pretty far’: Kienholz receives FBS offers

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln Kienholz helped lead the Pierre Governors to their fifth straight Class ‘AA’ State Title last fall and now the standout quarterback is receiving college offers from across the country.

Pierre junior, Lincoln Kienholz, received college offers from the two in-state FCS schools in SDSU and USD.

“I don’t know if we knew quite the ceiling. You definitely see that potential and we definitely felt like we had an FCS quarterback quarterback for sure, but this is the first time that we’ve had a legitimate FBS football player, at least in my six years,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said.

Kienholz led the Governors to a 10-2 season that included a state championship. He threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,165 yards and another 12 scores.

That tremendous junior season helped Kienholz receive national attention, including an offer from an ACC school, the University of Pittsburgh.

“Once that happened, I kind of knew from there on out, I’ll probably get other ACC colleges and other big colleges starting to talk to me,” Pierre junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said. “I kind of figured out that dang, I can go pretty far and go to a big time school here.”

“When one of them actually pulled the trigger I was like, okay, I guess the good old circus carnival is going to get started, just because when you get that one, then the rest are going to start coming,” Steele said.

The Pierre junior has now received five FBS offers including Washington State and Washington from the Pac 12.

It’ll be a busy few months for Kienholz as he prepares to make his decision, but that’s not the only thing on his mind.

“I think it’ll be a busy fall and summer, just because I’ll have a lot of baseball stuff going on and a lot of football stuff going on and then just being a kid as well. At this point I’m just going to sit back and relax and have fun with it and just see where it takes me,” Kienholz said.

“He’s never been a kid that has solely bought into just one sport. Right now it’s baseball season for him and after football season it was basketball season for him,” Steele said. “He’s just been one of those kids who is going to focus on one thing at a time. I was really proud and excited to hear him say ‘I’ve got time to be a kid too.’ He’s definitely got his priorities in line, just in terms of doing his best to enjoy this whole process.”

Kienholz makes a play at shortstop

There is plenty to think about for Kienholz, but for now, the Pierre quarterback is keeping his focus on another state championship.

“I think we’re going for six! That’s the plan right now and obviously keep being a leader and keep helping others achieve their goals and see how it goes,” Kienholz said.

Kienholz says he is planning to make his college decision either this summer or early fall.

