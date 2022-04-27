Four products to always buy at Trader Joe’s – and the ones to avoid

WITH over 530 locations across the US, Trader Joe's is loved among many people for its low-cost, natural foods.

A lot of shoppers have even vouched that Trader Joe's store brand is a good buy.

This could be true as Trader Joe's was recently voted one of the top 10 Best Supermarket Brands by 10Best, but The Sun reveals what items are worth buying and what items are not.

Products to buy

1. Chocolate

One of the first items that should always make it into your basket is Trader Joe's dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

For just $4.29, you get 16 ounces of decadent chocolates.

These yummy treats even won the Sweet Treat title in the 2021 Annual Customer Choice Awards.

2. Cereal

Another item that is worth purchasing is cereal.

You can get a big box of Joe’s O’s for just $1.99, and you can find other varieties of regular-sized cereal boxes in the mid-$2 range and going up to about $4.30.

Most regular-sized boxes at other grocery stores start around $4.

3. Flowers

Along with chocolates and cereals, Trader Joe's has made a name for selling low-cost flowers that last a long time.

The store has good-sized orchids for $12.99, which is a great price when even smaller ones are sold at Publix for $15.

You can also find bouquets at Trader's Joe's ranging from $3.99 to $9.99.

4. Wine

The last item that's a bargain is wine.

You can find pretty decent wine for just $10.

The Penny Hoarder recommends the 2014 Lazy Bones Cabernet Franc, and it will only set you back $7.99.

Products to avoid buying

1. Meat and seafood

Trader Joe’s has great prices on many grocery items, but meat and seafood are not one of them.

For example, Trader Joe’s BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets will cost you about $10 per pound.

This is pretty pricey when you compare it to other grocery stores like Kroger, who regularly offer similar cuts of salmon for as low as $6.99 per pound.

Frugal shopping expert Lauren Greutman told CNBC: “It’s so much more expensive, and honestly, I think the packages don’t have a ton in them.”

2. Vitamins

Vitamins and supplements is another item that can put a dent in your wallet, and Greutman recommends to avoid them buying at Trader Joe's when possible.

Lauren said: “You’re going to spend a lot more money.”

She has this opinion because Trader Joe’s sells a 100-count bottle of vitamin B tablets for $5.99, while Target sells a comparable bottle of Nature Made vitamin B tablets for $4.67.

