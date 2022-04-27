ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Four products to always buy at Trader Joe’s – and the ones to avoid

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CX15Q_0fM7jLuU00

WITH over 530 locations across the US, Trader Joe's is loved among many people for its low-cost, natural foods.

A lot of shoppers have even vouched that Trader Joe's store brand is a good buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIG86_0fM7jLuU00
Trader Joe's has 530 locations Credit: Getty

This could be true as Trader Joe's was recently voted one of the top 10 Best Supermarket Brands by 10Best, but The Sun reveals what items are worth buying and what items are not.

Products to buy

1. Chocolate

One of the first items that should always make it into your basket is Trader Joe's dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jw3sm_0fM7jLuU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjeWv_0fM7jLuU00

For just $4.29, you get 16 ounces of decadent chocolates.

These yummy treats even won the Sweet Treat title in the 2021 Annual Customer Choice Awards.

2. Cereal

Another item that is worth purchasing is cereal.

You can get a big box of Joe’s O’s for just $1.99, and you can find other varieties of regular-sized cereal boxes in the mid-$2 range and going up to about $4.30.

Most regular-sized boxes at other grocery stores start around $4.

3. Flowers

Along with chocolates and cereals, Trader Joe's has made a name for selling low-cost flowers that last a long time.

The store has good-sized orchids for $12.99, which is a great price when even smaller ones are sold at Publix for $15.

You can also find bouquets at Trader's Joe's ranging from $3.99 to $9.99.

4. Wine

The last item that's a bargain is wine.

You can find pretty decent wine for just $10.

The Penny Hoarder recommends the 2014 Lazy Bones Cabernet Franc, and it will only set you back $7.99.

Products to avoid buying

1. Meat and seafood

Trader Joe’s has great prices on many grocery items, but meat and seafood are not one of them.

For example, Trader Joe’s BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets will cost you about $10 per pound.

This is pretty pricey when you compare it to other grocery stores like Kroger, who regularly offer similar cuts of salmon for as low as $6.99 per pound.

Frugal shopping expert Lauren Greutman told CNBC: “It’s so much more expensive, and honestly, I think the packages don’t have a ton in them.”

2. Vitamins

Vitamins and supplements is another item that can put a dent in your wallet, and Greutman recommends to avoid them buying at Trader Joe's when possible.

Lauren said: “You’re going to spend a lot more money.”

She has this opinion because Trader Joe’s sells a 100-count bottle of vitamin B tablets for $5.99, while Target sells a comparable bottle of Nature Made vitamin B tablets for $4.67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvY7c_0fM7jLuU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfF5T_0fM7jLuU00

In addition to necessary purchases at Trader Joe's, The Sun discusses how Costco, Walmart and Kroger have purchase limits on certain items.

Plus, we reveal mistakes shoppers make at Dollar Tree.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Natural Foods#Cereal#Food Drink#Best Supermarket Brands#Trader S Joe#Lazy Bones Cabernet Franc
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
410K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy