Meet the Contestants of Fordham’s Got Talent!

About the Contributors
The Fordham Observer
The Fordham Observer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On April 21, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) hosted Fordham’s Got Talent, a talent show featuring numerous singers, dancers and performers showcasing their passions. A judging panel...

The Fordham Observer

The Fordham Observer

New York City, NY
ABOUT

The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.

 https://fordhamobserver.com/

