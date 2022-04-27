Meet the Contestants of Fordham’s Got Talent!

On March 30, 2022, Tate McRae took the stage in lower Manhattan’s Irving Plaza venue to share her vulnerable discography with roughly 1,200 ecstatic fans. McRae, as talented at dancing as she is at singing, got her start from a viral YouTube video of her song “One Day,” which she wrote and sang when she was only 14. Now, at 18, she’s released two EPs, several singles, and is selling out venues across North America for throngs of eager teenagers and young adults. Singer-songwriters GAYLE and Mimi Webb opened for McRae, though McRae’s audience didn’t need the extra hype — it was palpable in the line that stretched out of sight around the block before the show.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO