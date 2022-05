CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing an increasing of COVID-19 exposures in the community, but the number may not reflect the whole story. “It isn’t going away in our community, and I think a lot of friends and family are experiencing that this week,” UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said Friday, April 29. “We’re continuing to hold steady.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO