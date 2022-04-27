ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NETN’s COVID case rate relatively unchanged from previous week

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate remained relatively unchanged last week, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday.

The seven-county region saw 181 new cases between Sunday, April 17 and Saturday, April 23, just six more cases than the week before.

Statewide, cases increased by 29% over the same period from 2,195 to 2,837, putting the state’s “community spread” rate (seven-day cases per 100,000 people) at 42. That is still in the “moderate” spread range according to federal guidelines.

Each county, except Sullivan, ended last week with moderate levels of community spread and the region’s overall rate of 36 was lower than the state average. Sullivan County’s rate of 53 was just above the threshold for “substantial spread.”

TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man involved in Kingsport shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxFie_0fM7iMtq00
Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

There have been 150,252 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Deaths

The region’s COVID-19 death toll increased by four last week. Three of those fatalities occurred in previous weeks but were not reported to the state until last week.

So far, there have been eight deaths reported in the region this month. April appears to be on track to record the region’s lowest monthly death total since June 2020. Later reporting deaths could put the current total of eight higher than June and July of 2021, which has 17 and 18 deaths respectively, but the month is almost certain to have fewer deaths than any others since spring of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYd5K_0fM7iMtq00
NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

There have been 2,430 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began. That is a rate of 481 per 100,000 population, which is 26% higher than Tennessee’s overall rate of 383 and 62% above the national rate of 297.

Carter County has the region’s highest death rate, 596 per 100,000. Carter and Hawkins (565) rank highest and second-highest for death rate among Tennessee’s 18 counties with populations of more than 50,000 and less than 100,000. Greene County, with a rate of 540, ranks fifth in that category.

Sullivan County’s rate of 455 deaths per 100,000 is the highest among Tennessee’s 13 counties with populations above 100,000. Washington County’s rate of 381 is the region’s lowest but is third highest among counties of more than 100,000.

Active Cases

The Tennessee Department of Health has stopped reporting the number of active and inactive/recovered cases.

“As the Tennessee Department of Health continues to transition COVID activities from an emergency response to a public health program, and as the number of people who have ever had COVID continues to grow, we are no longer reporting the number of active cases or the number of inactive/recovered cases,” TDH spokesperson Bill Christian said in an email to News Channel 11.

More Charts:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gif2y_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBDm7_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmbsZ_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvCKw_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzyCF_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHhd6_0fM7iMtq00
    NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yysgx_0fM7iMtq00
    NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCK7y_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEFTd_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKjFq_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rz2fK_0fM7iMtq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjwOi_0fM7iMtq00
    NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaRRq_0fM7iMtq00
    NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 150,252
Deaths: 2,430

Carter County
Total cases: 16,503
Deaths: 336

Greene County
Total cases: 22,084
Deaths: 374

Hawkins County
Total cases: 16,673
Deaths: 321

Johnson County
Total cases: 5,170
Deaths: 93

Sullivan County
Total cases: 45,965
Deaths: 719

Unicoi County
Total cases: 5,178
Deaths: 96

Washington County
Total cases: 38,679
Deaths: 491

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

New flags placed at Jonesborough COVID memorial

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than a dozen ETSU students placed new flags at a memorial for Northeast Tennesseans who died from COVID-19. The memorial is located on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Students placed new flags and replaced some of the existing flags, which represent those who died from the virus. “I just hope out […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Study: Carter County has high child and teen death rate

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the release of wellbeing profiles on every Tennessee county by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY), News Channel 11 has compiled data on each in our coverage area. Each county was ranked based on how far several key indicators performed above or below the state average, and secondary […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WDBJ7.com

More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,699,596 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,019 from the 1,697,577 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 1,680 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Netn#Northeast Tennessee#Tbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WSAZ

Man from Virginia charged in West Virginia arson investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Virginia has been arrested for allegedly setting fires at a home in Harper’s Ferry, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms. Yossef Stephen Fenaoui, of Aldie, Va., was taken into custody with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around...
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy