NETN’s COVID case rate relatively unchanged from previous week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate remained relatively unchanged last week, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday.

The seven-county region saw 181 new cases between Sunday, April 17 and Saturday, April 23, just six more cases than the week before.

Statewide, cases increased by 29% over the same period from 2,195 to 2,837, putting the state’s “community spread” rate (seven-day cases per 100,000 people) at 42. That is still in the “moderate” spread range according to federal guidelines.

Each county, except Sullivan, ended last week with moderate levels of community spread and the region’s overall rate of 36 was lower than the state average. Sullivan County’s rate of 53 was just above the threshold for “substantial spread.”

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

There have been 150,252 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Deaths

The region’s COVID-19 death toll increased by four last week. Three of those fatalities occurred in previous weeks but were not reported to the state until last week.

So far, there have been eight deaths reported in the region this month. April appears to be on track to record the region’s lowest monthly death total since June 2020. Later reporting deaths could put the current total of eight higher than June and July of 2021, which has 17 and 18 deaths respectively, but the month is almost certain to have fewer deaths than any others since spring of 2020.

NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.



There have been 2,430 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began. That is a rate of 481 per 100,000 population, which is 26% higher than Tennessee’s overall rate of 383 and 62% above the national rate of 297.

Carter County has the region’s highest death rate, 596 per 100,000. Carter and Hawkins (565) rank highest and second-highest for death rate among Tennessee’s 18 counties with populations of more than 50,000 and less than 100,000. Greene County, with a rate of 540, ranks fifth in that category.

Sullivan County’s rate of 455 deaths per 100,000 is the highest among Tennessee’s 13 counties with populations above 100,000. Washington County’s rate of 381 is the region’s lowest but is third highest among counties of more than 100,000.

Active Cases

The Tennessee Department of Health has stopped reporting the number of active and inactive/recovered cases.

“As the Tennessee Department of Health continues to transition COVID activities from an emergency response to a public health program, and as the number of people who have ever had COVID continues to grow, we are no longer reporting the number of active cases or the number of inactive/recovered cases,” TDH spokesperson Bill Christian said in an email to News Channel 11.

More Charts:











NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.









NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

NOTE: Deaths in recent months are underreported on chart due to delays in reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state.

The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 150,252

Deaths: 2,430

Carter County

Total cases: 16,503

Deaths: 336

Greene County

Total cases: 22,084

Deaths: 374

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,673

Deaths: 321

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,170

Deaths: 93

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,965

Deaths: 719

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,178

Deaths: 96

Washington County

Total cases: 38,679

Deaths: 491



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.