High School students compete in entrepreneurship pitch competition in Malvern, Pa.

Gary Smith, left, and Michael Grigalonis.Images via the Chester County Economic Development Council. Chester County is projected to be the fastest-growing county in southeastern Pennsylvania, with growth of more than 25 percent anticipated by 2050. With a 2020 population of just over half a million people, the county is expected to draw 146,000 new residents over the next 30 years in a diverse business community with continued job growth. To assess the impact on Chesco and its neighboring counties, a second year of expanded data collection was recently completed by the Chester County Planning Commission with assistance from the Chester County Economic Development Council. What we learned is well worth sharing with our regional business community, as we work together to create a more successful and equitable economy.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO