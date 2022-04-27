ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

High School students compete in entrepreneurship pitch competition in Malvern, Pa.

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Teams of young entrepreneurs took the stage in Malvern, Chester County, to compete in the "Junior Achievement Entrepreneurship Summit." The summit is an...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News and World Report

(WHTM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Jimmy Conley resigns as principal at Unionville High School

EAST MARLBOROUGH — Unionville High School officials will be looking for a new principal after principal Jimmy Conley resigned, having accepted a position as the new assistant superintendent at Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. “Over my 19 years in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, I have worked with some of the...
CHADDS FORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern, PA
Education
Chester County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Chester County, PA
Education
County
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County, Pennsylvania’s Fastest-Growing County, Shares What It’s Learning from Expanded Data Collection

Gary Smith, left, and Michael Grigalonis.Images via the Chester County Economic Development Council. Chester County is projected to be the fastest-growing county in southeastern Pennsylvania, with growth of more than 25 percent anticipated by 2050. With a 2020 population of just over half a million people, the county is expected to draw 146,000 new residents over the next 30 years in a diverse business community with continued job growth. To assess the impact on Chesco and its neighboring counties, a second year of expanded data collection was recently completed by the Chester County Planning Commission with assistance from the Chester County Economic Development Council. What we learned is well worth sharing with our regional business community, as we work together to create a more successful and equitable economy.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Highschool#Education#Wpvi#Penn State Great Valley#Junior Achievement Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship

Comments / 0

Community Policy