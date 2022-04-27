ARCHIVES: Check out the Chow Wagon in the 80s

Destined for the crusher, these Corvettes still have a part to play in the automotive industry. We all remember the unfortunate weather events surrounding the Corvette factory just a few months ago. After a roaring tornado blasted through Bowling Green, Kentucky, somewhere in the range of 100 C8, Corvettes were damaged in one way or another. Some of these vehicles received water damage, while others were ripped apart from the high wind speeds and debris. This was a sad event for many automotive enthusiasts as those beautiful vehicles were almost all destined for the crusher. However, there may be a chance to save part of these cars and put the tragedy to good use.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO