Gov. Henry McMaster’s minor heart procedure a success

By The Associated Press, Jeffrey Collins
 3 days ago
(AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was put under anesthesia for about 10 minutes Wednesday to fix a minor irregular heartbeat.

The governor’s office says the problem was found when the 74-year-old governor was scheduled for arthroscopic knee surgery.

McMaster had suffered a slight meniscus tear while playing tennis with his wife. McMaster’s cardiologist says a pre-operation electrocardiogram Tuesday found the governor’s heartbeat normal.

But one final test before the knee procedure found his heartbeat was irregular.

Doctors say McMaster was under for about 10 minutes and was back at the governor’s mansion in two hours. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette knew what was happening, but did not need to act as governor.

