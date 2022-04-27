ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benches clear during Mets, Cardinals matchup following wild pitch

By Sarah Vasile, Associated Press
There was some commotion in St. Louis Wednesday after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez nearly struck Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when Lopez threw a pitch near Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.

“You can see the pushing and shoving … after Nolan Arenado has a pitch come near his head,” Cardinals beat reporter John Denton tweeted. “[New York] has had six hit batters in the series.”

Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near Arenado’s head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp tackled Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.

    New York Mets’ Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) scuffle as benches clear during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but Lopez remained in the game.

Another baseball account, Jomboy Media, shared several videos of the pitch and ensuing chaos.

Mets manager Buck Showalter denied after the game that New York felt the need to send a message about his own team being hit by pitches at a league-leading rate. He said Lopez’s pitch wasn’t intentional.

After Tuesday’s matchup, Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said he was frustrated and concerned about his teammates, who have now been plunked a major-league leading 18 times after Mets batters were hit three more times Tuesday night. He blamed the baseballs, which he said are “all different.”

“The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don’t care. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. We’ve told them our problems with them and they don’t care.”

