Montgomery, AL

Montgomery woman charged with murder in stabbing death of man, 46

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
A Montgomery woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed a man to death early Wednesday morning, police said. Chasity Williams, 45, is being held in...

