Tucson, AZ

Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Sent to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Imama was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday. Imama drew...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sent to minors

The Mariners optioned Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Though Raleigh received the start behind the dish Opening Day, he's essentially been part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens throughout the season. He didn't make consecutive starts over any of the Mariners' first 18 contests of the season, appearing in nine games in total while going 2-for-24 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. Raleigh should receive more consistent playing time at Tacoma, while his demotion clears the way for both Murphy and Torrens to take on larger roles behind the plate at the big-league level.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Earns win, gets three hits

Ohtani (2-2) picked up the win against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. Ohtani wasn't dominant on the mound...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such much has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled by Mariners

Fairchild was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Fairchild was traded from Arizona to Seattle last weekend, and he went 7-for-16 with a homer, four runs and three RBI over four appearances in Tacoma. However, he'll now join the major-league club to provide depth in the outfield after Mitch Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA

