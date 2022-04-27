ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Staff at Prince Harry’s California mental health app in quit threat after ‘unethical’ pay cut

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB0bF_0fM7fSPp00

STAFF at the California mental health business that employs Prince Harry are threatening to sue or quit over claims they are being unethically treated.

And some say the Duke of Sussex’s role as Chief Impact Officer at the mental health app BetterUp is marketing “smoke and mirrors”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMOFs_0fM7fSPp00
Critics say the Duke's role as Chief Impact Officer at the mental health app is marketing 'smoke and mirrors'

Staff blasted the platform, valued at $5billion (£4bn), as having “questionable ethics” after learning of plans for a “sneaky” pay cut of up a third of their wages.

Some of the 2,000 mental health life coaches are now threatening to sue or quit the Silicon Valley start-up.

One told US news site The Daily Beast: “There’s really questionable ethics going on.

“They’ve turned us into a commodity.”

Speaking about when Harry joined, another said: “They hired and hired  . . . they have so many VPs.

“I don’t know what they do.”

BetterUp has reportedly now written to coaches promising no one will face a pay cut.

BetterUp has been approached for comment.

Comments / 6

ordinary citizen
1d ago

Is anyone really surprised at this? These two are charlatans. Neither one are qualified to do this.

8
8
