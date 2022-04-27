ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook parent Meta stock soars despite growth slowdown

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
 3 days ago
Meta Facebook Results FILE - Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook parent Meta's 2022 first quarter profit jumped past Wall Street's expectations despite slower revenue growth, sending shares up sharply in after-hours trading. The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File) (Tony Avelar)

Facebook parent Meta's first quarter profit and its count of daily users jumped past Wall Street's expectations despite the company's slowest revenue growth since going public a decade ago. Shares were up sharply in after-hours trading.

Meta cut a sharp contrast with Google parent Alphabet, which on Monday reported what analysts called disappointing earnings, with profit below Wall Street's expectations. Google also reported a revenue growth slowdown, but for Meta this appeared to have been mitigated by an increase in daily active users that "was enough to send the shorts covering and the stock surging," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

“That being said, it was a mixed report overall as the social media giant continues to struggle with slowing revenue growth amid reduced ad spending amid the current inflationary environment,” Cohen said.

Apple's recent privacy changes to its iPhone software iOS have made it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company’s revenue. For months now, Meta has been warning investors that its revenue can’t continue to grow at the breakneck pace they are accustomed to, so it’s likely that the quarter’s single-digit revenue growth was already baked into investor expectations.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a conference call with analysts that the revenue acceleration Meta saw during the pandemic has now tapered off and the company will now “slow the pace of some of our investments” so it can continue to grow profits. This mainly refers to Meta's Reality Labs segment, which encompasses its futuristic “metaverse” project. The company, which changed its name to Meta Platforms last fall, invested more than $10 billion in Reality Labs — which includes its virtual reality headsets and augmented reality technology — in 2021.

The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. That's down 21% from $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7% to $27.91 billion from $26.17 billion — the slowest growth rate in a decade for the online advertising powerhouse that generally reports sales growth in the double digits.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $28.28 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

“Meta’s ad business continues to face some very real challenges,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence. Facebook, of course, is no stranger to obstacles, but the iOS changes are the first direct threat to its ad business."

That's in addition to competition from TikTok and changes in how people use social media that threatens Meta's prospects.

Facebook had 1.96 billion daily active users on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year. While this is a positive sign following last quarter's dropoff, Insider Intelligence analyst Evelyn Mitchell pointed out that most of this growth came from outside the U.S. and Canada, which makes less money for the company.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose $23.05, or 13.2%, to $198 in after-hours trading Wednesday. The stock has taken a hit this week amid news of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout and ended regular trading down 3.3% at $174.95.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led rebound on Wall St

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies. U.S. futures and oil prices were mixed as investors await signals on Chinese economic policy from a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's powerful Politburo. Analysts said the meeting, expected Friday, would...
STOCKS
WDBO

South Korea to relax outdoor mask mandate as COVID-19 slows

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea will ease its outdoor mask mandate starting next week as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline. Starting Monday, people will only be required to wear a mask outdoors when participating in gatherings of more than 50 people or attending sports and cultural events with potentially large crowds, health authorities said in a briefing Friday. The mask mandate for indoors and public transport will also remain in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

EXPLAINER: How China is using metal barriers to fight COVID

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Several districts in Shanghai put up metal barriers last weekend as part of the city's battle against a COVID-19 outbreak, in a move that drew protests and anger from some residents. Workers in white head-to-toe protective gear erected mesh wire fences and metal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The company said earlier this week that it will let people request that more types of content such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results. The new policy also...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Economic downturn likely, the Institute of Directors warns

Company directors fear the cost of living crisis and tumbling consumer confidence will cause greater harm than previously estimated, increasing the risk of an economic downturn this year, according to a major new study. The Institute of Directors (IoD) said in a survey last month that a lack of confidence...
BUSINESS
