Hartwick, NY

Two Hartwick Residents Charged After State Police Say Man Raped Children

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people from Hartwick are facing charges after state police say a 40-year-old man raped three children in two different counties. New York State Police say Joshua R. Condon of Hartwick...

Hartwick Man Charged With Burglary After String of Burglaries

A Hartwick man is arrested after a string of burglaries in March and April 2022. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Alexander M. Rogers, 41, was arrested after an investigation into several forced entry burglaries at various commercial businesses. The office says deputies responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. on...
HARTWICK, NY
Conklin Man Sentenced for Attempted Burglary in 2021

A Conklin man will spend the next seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree. According to a press release from the Broome County District Attorney, Corey J. Carney unlawfully entered an apartment in Binghamton in October 2021 with two other men and attempted to steal property.
CONKLIN, NY

