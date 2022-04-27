ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Multiple arrested in undercover prostitution sting

By Victoria Lopez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyQsx_0fM7dFG200

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested nine individuals in an undercover prostitution sting.

McAllen PD conducted the undercover operation from April 25 to April 26.

LOCAL NEWS: Family of woman charged in deadly crash suing SPI bars, 7-Eleven

Three individuals were arrested and charged with prostitution.

The remaining six individuals were arrested and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution among other charges.

RGV NEWS: Woman arrested after assaulting man with mop stick, police say

Below are the mugshots and charges as provided by the department.

Nina Maria Diaz

Age: 35

Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor

Bond: $1,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dsXN_0fM7dFG200

Daisy Arlene Diaz

Age: 34

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Bond: $2,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vITNn_0fM7dFG200

Sandra Falcon

Age: 43

Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor

Bond: $3,000

Ernesto Alonzo Barrientos

Age: 36

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipP5c_0fM7dFG200

Juan Hernandez Milan

Age: 56

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nvz3Q_0fM7dFG200

Danny Joe Foster

Age: 77

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0FUG_0fM7dFG200

Castulo Perez Jr.

Age: 48

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon a Class “A” Misdemeanor, and Possession of Dangerous Drug a Class “A” Misdemeanor

Arraignment pending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5Dks_0fM7dFG200

David Robert Buitureida

Age: 60

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Bond: $10,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WZ7t_0fM7dFG200

Casimiro Alejandro Hernandez

Age: 35

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent San Angelo Convict Facing Federal and State Prison Time

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

