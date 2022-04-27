Multiple arrested in undercover prostitution sting

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested nine individuals in an undercover prostitution sting.

McAllen PD conducted the undercover operation from April 25 to April 26.

Three individuals were arrested and charged with prostitution.

The remaining six individuals were arrested and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution among other charges.

Below are the mugshots and charges as provided by the department.

Nina Maria Diaz

Age: 35

Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor

Bond: $1,500

Daisy Arlene Diaz

Age: 34

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Bond: $2,000

Sandra Falcon

Age: 43

Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor

Bond: $3,000

Ernesto Alonzo Barrientos

Age: 36

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

Juan Hernandez Milan

Age: 56

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

Danny Joe Foster

Age: 77

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

Castulo Perez Jr.

Age: 48

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon a Class “A” Misdemeanor, and Possession of Dangerous Drug a Class “A” Misdemeanor

Arraignment pending

David Robert Buitureida

Age: 60

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Bond: $10,000

Casimiro Alejandro Hernandez

Age: 35

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment pending

