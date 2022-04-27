ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Upstate nurse accused of stealing patient’s medicine

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County nurse is accused of stealing medicine from a patient.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Brianna Michelle Hunt, 28, of Seneca, was indicted by the Greenville County grand jury for the theft of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

These incidents stemmed from an incident that was reported to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on March 21.

While Hunt was a nurse at Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Greenville, it is alleged that she stole a quantity of Oxycodone prescribed to a resident at the facility, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

This incident was investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

