Pittsfield man crashed vehicle after suffering from gunshots
By Ashley Shook
cnyhomepage.com
3 days ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle Tuesday. According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3 Briarwood Lane for...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday at about 5 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a three-block area of Briarwood Lane. Subsequently, police were notified that a car crash on Pecks Road was related to the shooting incident they said. According to...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsfield. Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting on Briarwood Lane. On their way to the scene, officers found a crashed car on a nearby road, and 18-year-old shot multiple times. He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
