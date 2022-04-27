ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen appears in court with visible injuries, trial delayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, murder suspect in the “Bakersfield 3” case, appeared in court Wednesday with a cut and bruising to his face.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer, talking to the jury, said it’s obvious Queen had been injured and postponed proceedings until Thursday morning. Queen is expected to resume testifying then.

Brehmer did not disclose how Queen was injured and told the jury they’re not to consider it.

Sheriff’s officials had not responded to an email and phone call from 17 News about whether Queen had been involved in a jail fight.

The trial, which began about two weeks ago, was also not in session Tuesday, Brehmer telling the jury he and attorneys had matters to discuss.

Prosecutors say Queen, 45 and his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake over a stolen gun in March 2018. They used Vandecasteele’s garage to kill and dismember him, prosecutors have said.

Only Holsonbake’s skull and an arm have been recovered.

Queen is charged with torture and murder in Holsonbake’s death, as well as numerous other offenses, some involving threats to other people, others gun-related charges. It’s alleged he and Holsonbake fabricated AR-style rifles.

Despot disappeared shortly after Holsonbake. She, Holsonbake and James Kulstad became known as the “Bakersfield 3” because they knew each other and either died or went missing within two months. Kulstad’s death is not connected to Queen’s case, police said.

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
#Murder#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Ar
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
