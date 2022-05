Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the first five episodes of Moon Knight.Moon Knight has become a fan favorite, and there’s no question as to why. With such a stellar cast, amazing creative team, and captivating story, it’s earned all the acclaim. As each episode unravels with more and more details about Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) past and how he became Moon Knight, fans of the comics see familiar faces and places from the pages brought to life on the screen. The established villain of the season is the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) on his quest to free Ammit, bring her judgment, and eradicate evil from the face of the Earth. However, there are hints that another villain from the comics might come into play. One that will prove to be more brutal and intimidating, and with a score to settle against Marc Spector.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO