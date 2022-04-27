All lanes on I-12W before Sherwood Forest Blvd reopened

NEW ORLEANS — Barbara Braxton looks out from her front porch every day and sees a broken promise. Several of them, in fact. Across from the tidy ranch house she and her husband have owned for decades on Kennon Avenue in Gentilly are four properties in various states of disarray. Two have been torn down, but tall grass and weeds have overtaken the lots so spectacularly that the sidewalk is no longer visible. The other two houses are vacant, boarded up and unkempt.

