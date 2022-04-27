All lanes on I-12W before Sherwood Forest Blvd reopened

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
OSCAR, La. (BRPROUD) – Five children between the ages of 3 and 13 are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a deadly two-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish. The deadly two-vehicle crash took place on Monday, April 25, around 7 p.m. and took the life of Amber Crawford, 27, of Ventress. The investigation […]
PEARL, Miss. (WAFB) - Did you hear a boom Wednesday morning?. The American Meteor Society and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported receiving reports of a loud sound across Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27, around 8 a.m. There were reports from Baton Rouge, La. to Jackson, Miss. MEMA said...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - US Hwy. 190 eastbound on the Morganza Spillway in Pointe Coupee Parish is closed due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to Louisiana State Police. Officials report this is expected to be an extended roadway closure.
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD has received a traffic report about a car accident on I-20 West. The traffic alert was sent at 6:04 p.m., on Wednesday, April, 27, 2022. Motorists are urged to use caution as first responders clear the area.
Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
Police officers were called out to McKinley High to break up a large fight at the school on Wednesday, April 27. Community leaders come together for Day of Prayer Service during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some Livingston Parish council members are looking to require permits for people who live in travel trailers. Residents of the parish have parked their travel trailers after many natural disasters in the past, including the 2016 flood. But one parish council member thinks it’s time to put some simple guidelines in place, with no added cost to the residents.
64-year-old Roger Bourque dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish crash (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old Roger Bourque, from Gonzales, as the man who lost his life following a crash Wednesday in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place just before 2 a.m. on LA Hwy 22 near Snyder Lane [...]
NEW ORLEANS — Barbara Braxton looks out from her front porch every day and sees a broken promise. Several of them, in fact. Across from the tidy ranch house she and her husband have owned for decades on Kennon Avenue in Gentilly are four properties in various states of disarray. Two have been torn down, but tall grass and weeds have overtaken the lots so spectacularly that the sidewalk is no longer visible. The other two houses are vacant, boarded up and unkempt.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off the 2022 Parade of Homes to benefit the Arts Council of GBR. Whether you’re searching for a new house in Baton Rouge or looking to make some minor improvements around your home, the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to get some inspiration.
