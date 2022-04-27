ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

All lanes on I-12W before Sherwood Forest Blvd reopened

By Allison Bruhl
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes on I-12 West before...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

NASA confirms ‘fireball’ caused loud sound along Mississippi River

PEARL, Miss. (WAFB) - Did you hear a boom Wednesday morning?. The American Meteor Society and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported receiving reports of a loud sound across Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27, around 8 a.m. There were reports from Baton Rouge, La. to Jackson, Miss. MEMA said...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dotd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WAFB.com

Lane Hardy performance cancelled

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish council members looking to require free permits for people living in travel trailers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some Livingston Parish council members are looking to require permits for people who live in travel trailers. Residents of the parish have parked their travel trailers after many natural disasters in the past, including the 2016 flood. But one parish council member thinks it’s time to put some simple guidelines in place, with no added cost to the residents.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Roger Bourque dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish crash (Ascension Parish, LA)

64-year-old Roger Bourque dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish crash (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old Roger Bourque, from Gonzales, as the man who lost his life following a crash Wednesday in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place just before 2 a.m. on LA Hwy 22 near Snyder Lane [...]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

From 2013: Thousands of homeowners took Road Home funds and didn't rebuild

NEW ORLEANS — Barbara Braxton looks out from her front porch every day and sees a broken promise. Several of them, in fact. Across from the tidy ranch house she and her husband have owned for decades on Kennon Avenue in Gentilly are four properties in various states of disarray. Two have been torn down, but tall grass and weeds have overtaken the lots so spectacularly that the sidewalk is no longer visible. The other two houses are vacant, boarded up and unkempt.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Parade of Homes showcasing homes around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off the 2022 Parade of Homes to benefit the Arts Council of GBR. Whether you’re searching for a new house in Baton Rouge or looking to make some minor improvements around your home, the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to get some inspiration.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy